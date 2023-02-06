 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'older woman' thankful 'her side of story' is out

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Prince Harry's older woman does not feel ashamed for being intimate with the Duke of Sussex.

Sasha Walpole tells The Sun how she is happy that he story is out in the open.

She says: "I feel a sense of relief.

“I don’t have to worry anymore and I can get back to my life.

“I want to thank The Sun On Sunday for allowing me to tell my side.

“I’m not ashamed," she noted.

The Duke of Sussex famously spoke about his experience of losing virginity to an older woman.

“Now the riddle seems solved. An excavator driver has deflowered Harry," another added.

“What’s more, she says it was Harry who put the moves on her," a third noted.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton often cracks THIS joke about Prince Louis

Kate Middleton often cracks THIS joke about Prince Louis
Prince George is 'getting confused' about littering on school path

Prince George is 'getting confused' about littering on school path
Prince Harry says King Charles 'age' created 'problems' in fulfilling father duties

Prince Harry says King Charles 'age' created 'problems' in fulfilling father duties
Prince Harry thought about 'singlehood' so 'badly' as Prince William got married

Prince Harry thought about 'singlehood' so 'badly' as Prince William got married
Prince Harry says he ‘never’ gave Diana’s ring to Prince William for Kate: ‘Rubbish’

Prince Harry says he ‘never’ gave Diana’s ring to Prince William for Kate: ‘Rubbish’
Prince Harry talks about day Chelsy Davy got her ‘wings’

Prince Harry talks about day Chelsy Davy got her ‘wings’
Prince Harry recalls looking at elephant in Botswana reminded him of ‘Koh-i-Noor’

Prince Harry recalls looking at elephant in Botswana reminded him of ‘Koh-i-Noor’
Prince William to cooperate with King Charles who wants Harry to return says expert

Prince William to cooperate with King Charles who wants Harry to return says expert

Kate Middleton hires new aide to improve her image after Harry and Meghan's attacks?

Kate Middleton hires new aide to improve her image after Harry and Meghan's attacks?
Royal expert defends Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole older woman

Royal expert defends Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole older woman

Why did Prince Harry's 'older woman' Sasha Walpole reveal her identity?

Why did Prince Harry's 'older woman' Sasha Walpole reveal her identity?
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another'