Monday Feb 06 2023
Beyoncé arrives late to 2023 Grammys due to traffic, misses first win

Beyoncé had to deal with Los Angeles traffic as she was being announced the winner at the 2023 Grammy Awards being held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 5th, per Page Six.

Queen Bey was stuck in a traffic jam outside the arena as she was announced the winner for Best R&B Song. Terius Nash and Nile Rodgers rushed to the stage to accept the award on her behalf.

While Nash — aka The-Dream — briefly thanked the crowd in a censored speech, Trevor Noah then stepped in to offer an explanation.

“So, for real, Beyonce is on her way. The upside of hosting the Grammys in LA is that everyone can be here, the downside of hosting the Grammys in LA is the traffic,” Noah explained, despite already being half of an hour into the show.

The former Daily Show host went on to explain that with the win means Beyoncé is tied with George Solti for the most Grammys of all time — a whopping 31.

An hour and a half into the show, Bey and her husband, Jay Z, appeared at their respective tables before Noah handed over her first Grammy of the night.

Prior to the news of Beyoncé’s late arrival, celebs — such as Lizzo — were caught trying to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Lizzo even had a fangirl moment during Noah’s monologue when he mentioned that Beyoncé was seated in the corner of the arena, and cameras caught the Truth Hurts songstress cranking her neck to sneak a peek.

“Where?!” Lizzo screamed as she turned in her chair to try and spot the Halo songstress.

Later on in the evening, Lizzo thanked Beyoncé for being her inspiration during her acceptance speech after taking home the award for Record of the Year.

