Taylor Swift gives ex Harry Styles a standing ovation as he wins a Grammy

Taylor Swift gave a huge round of applause and a standing ovation to ex-boyfriend Harry Styles as he won a trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album, during the 65th Grammy Awards held at the 65th Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, via Us Weekly.



Both Styles and Swift were competing in the Song of the Year category (Swift for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) and Styles for As It Was) and Best Music Video category (Swift for All Too Well: The Short Film and Styles for As It Was).

However, when Styles was announced winner of Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House, Swift immediately jumped to her feet to give a standing ovation. The pop star was smiling from ear to ear and clapped as Styles made his way up to the stage to give his acceptance speech.

“Thank you so much,” the former One Direction member, 29, said during his acceptance speech. “This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life. From making it with two of my best friends to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for.”

The singer went on to thank “everyone who inspired this album” and all of the friends who “supported” him during the recording process. “I wouldn’t be here without you,” he added. “Thank you so much.”

Ten years after their breakup, the Lavender Haze crooner and the Adore You hitmaker reunited as the eyewitness told E! News that Swift walked across the room to greet Harry during Steve Lacy’s performance.

She gave him a hug before a brief chat. At one point during their conversation, Taylor was spotted placing her hand on Harry's shoulder in a supportive manner.

Swift and Styles broke up in early 2013 after dating for a couple months in late 2012.