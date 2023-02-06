Grammy awards Dave Chappelle for controversial Netflix special

Dave Chappelle won Grammy for Best Comedy Album for Netflix's controversial comedy special The Closer.



According to The Independent, the US comedian trumped Louis CK, who admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017 (Sorry), Jim Gaffigan (Comedy Monster), Randy Rainbow (A Little Brains, A Little Talent) and Patton Oswalt (We All Scream) to win his fourth Grammy.



On the nomination of Chappelle and CK were nominated, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr defended, saying, "We don't control who the voters vote for.

"If the voters feel like a creator deserves a nomination, they're going to vote for them."

"We're never going to be in the business of deciding someone's moral position or where we evaluate them to be on the scale of morality," he added.

"I think our job is to evaluate the art and the quality of the art. We can make sure that all of our spaces are safe and people don't feel threatened by anyone. But as far as the nominations or the awards, we really let the voters make that decision."

The 49-year-old remarks on the LGBTQ+ community were attempting to "destroy" the lives of celebrities such as JK Rowling by "cancelling" them also drew heavy criticism.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos defended the comedy special after it prompted staffer protests and several resignations.

Later, the streamer head honcho admitted he "screwed up" by supporting the SNL alum's special, believing that on-screen content doesn't cause real-world harm.

Meanwhile, Chappelle's reported transphobic jokes invited assault on the comedian while Netflix Is A Joke festival performance by a man who identifies as bisexual at The Hollywood Bowl.