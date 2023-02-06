BTS skipped the 2023 Grammys, here's why





Global superstars BTS left every one surprised after this year's Grammys eve on Monday, despite multiple nominations in the award categories.

It’s been a handful of years since BTS made their official entrance into the Western music industry. The K-Pop stars and five-time nominees, have been giving iconic performances for the biggest music awards since 2019.

This year also, the group was nominated in multiple categories, including Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for their collaboration with Coldplay, Best Music Video for the record-breaking “Yet to Come” and lastly an Album of the Year nomination, being credited as collaborators on Coldplay’s album, Music of the Spheres.

Despite multiple nominations, none were as major as is usual for the group, which may explain why none of them ended up attending this year. The band has been through some major changes recently, with their company Bighit announcing that the boys will be taking on mandatory military service, starting with the eldest member, Kim Seokjin.

Besides that, they will also be focusing more on solo projects before reuniting as a group in 2025. Multiple members came out with their solo projects recently, with Jin’s Astronaut, Jungkook performing Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup, and RM’s highly successful album, Indigo.