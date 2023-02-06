TXT hits number one on Billboard Top 200

Fourth Gen K-pop group TXT have broken Taylor Swift’s record with their latest album Temptation.

Fourth Gen K-pop group TXT have broken Taylor Swift’s record with their latest album Temptation. The album made its debut as Number 1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking a huge win for the band. Temptation has also achieved the benchmark of having the biggest U.S. sales of any album since Taylor Swift’s hugely successful Midnights album.

TXT, often called the Leaders of 4th gen, just had a comeback with their long-awaited album. They also saw huge success with their previous comeback called Thursday’s child. The album included multiple hits including Good Boy Gone Bad and Opening Sequence.

The group debuted to an already established fan base, having been the first and only group to come out of Bighit after the success of their seniors, BTS. Since then they’ve acquired multiple awards, including but not limited to the esteemed Rookie of the Year award, beating out the tough competition including the boyband Ateez.

The album went on to score a total of 152, 000 in traditional sales and a whopping 9, 000 in streaming equivalent. It should also be mentioned that TXT is among the very few K-pop groups to feature on the Billboard Top 200, joining big names like BTS, Blackpink, SuperM and Stray Kids.