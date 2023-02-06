Grammys 2023: Beyoncé celebrates record-breaking victory, ‘I feel very grateful’

Beyoncé has made history with the most Grammy award victories after winning top major nods at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

The music icon, who now holds the record for the most Grammy award wins at 32, turned to her Instagram handle and credited her supportive fans and followers, also known as Bey Hive, for her remarkable success.

In her post, the CUFF IT singer, 41, wrote, “We won 3 y’all! To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!! To The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia. I love y’all!”



Beyoncé also thanked her team and artists for their efforts and love “pouring into CUFF IT. Big thanks to Sabrina Claudio, Nick Green and Patrick Paige II. PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA is my favorite song on RENAISSANCE most days. It’s hard to pick though. Haaa.”

“It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance. Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions!”

Beyoncé concluded on, “I feel very grateful and filled with joy!”

Beyoncé received the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance. She also took home the awards for Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.