Monday Feb 06 2023
Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt wins Song of the Year for 'Just Like That'

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Music icon Bonnie Raitt on Monday bagged the Song of the Year award for her hit song Just Like That. The 73-year-old singer beat out competitors like All Too Well and As It Was to take home the esteemed award.

This brings up her Grammy wins to a total of 13, alongside whopping 30 nominations. Her latest award is the newest addition to her already impressive collection of wins. She was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Blues Hall of Fame in 2010. These are often known as some of the biggest achievements possible for an artist in the music industry.

Raitt dedicated Just Like that to her close friend John Prine who passed away in 2020 after suffering from Covid-19. She expressed her appreciation for all the love the song had received in her speech, saying the reason people related to it was because she wrote it from 'a place of love.'

Just Like That was released as a part of her album by the same name, and it charted on the Billboard Top 200 at number 44. Before her win, the artist went on to perform in the in-memoriam tribute to English musician Christine McVie.

