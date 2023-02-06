 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hits bicyclist with his car in L.A

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hits bicyclist with his car in L.A
Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hits bicyclist with his car in L.A 

Arnold Schwarzenegger was reportedly involved in a car accident that took place in West Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

As per the TMZ report, the 75-year-old actor was driving around San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue in Brentwood when a female bicyclist 'suddenly swerved into his lane and collided with his car.

The accident was confirmed by three witnesses, and the Terminator franchise star spoke to a group of police officers who asked for further details regarding the accident.

First aide responders took the bicyclist to the hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries. The media outlet reported that the individual was in stable condition and was expected to recover.

Meanwhile, Arnold does not appear to be at fault in the incident, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Following the crash, the Predator actor took the bicycle involved to a local bike shop for repairs. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's upcoming project is his 'way out' of 'reputation slump'

Prince Harry's upcoming project is his 'way out' of 'reputation slump'
Lizzo calls Beyoncé 'artist of our lives' at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo calls Beyoncé 'artist of our lives' at 2023 Grammys
2023 Grammys honours Lisa Marie Presley with touching tribute

2023 Grammys honours Lisa Marie Presley with touching tribute
Beyoncé smashes records after winning her 32nd award at 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé smashes records after winning her 32nd award at 2023 Grammys
Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy win for ‘All Too Well’ video, ‘I’m blown away’

Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy win for ‘All Too Well’ video, ‘I’m blown away’
Grammys red carpet: bold colors, basic black, bling

Grammys red carpet: bold colors, basic black, bling
BTS fans upset over group getting snubbed at Grammys

BTS fans upset over group getting snubbed at Grammys
Netflix shows to look out for during 7th to 13th February, 2023: Full List

Netflix shows to look out for during 7th to 13th February, 2023: Full List

Kate Middleton ropes in ‘real straight-talker’ as her new private secretary

Kate Middleton ropes in ‘real straight-talker’ as her new private secretary
Grammys 2023: Beyoncé celebrates record-breaking victory, ‘I feel very grateful’

Grammys 2023: Beyoncé celebrates record-breaking victory, ‘I feel very grateful’
Charlie Puth steps on 2023 Grammy Gala red carpet with new girlfriend

Charlie Puth steps on 2023 Grammy Gala red carpet with new girlfriend
TXT hits number one on Billboard Top 200

TXT hits number one on Billboard Top 200