Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hits bicyclist with his car in L.A

Arnold Schwarzenegger was reportedly involved in a car accident that took place in West Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

As per the TMZ report, the 75-year-old actor was driving around San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue in Brentwood when a female bicyclist 'suddenly swerved into his lane and collided with his car.

The accident was confirmed by three witnesses, and the Terminator franchise star spoke to a group of police officers who asked for further details regarding the accident.

First aide responders took the bicyclist to the hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries. The media outlet reported that the individual was in stable condition and was expected to recover.

Meanwhile, Arnold does not appear to be at fault in the incident, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Following the crash, the Predator actor took the bicycle involved to a local bike shop for repairs.