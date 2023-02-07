Chris Brown apologises to Robert Glasper after his Grammy loss

Chris Brown apologised to Robert Glasper after taking a dig at him following his Grammy win.

After the decorated pianist and music producer, Glasper, won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for Black Radio III on Sunday, February 5th, Brown threw a temper tantrum on his Instagram Story, via Page Six.

The Forever singer posted a screenshot of a direct message he later sent to Glasper, 44, explaining himself.

“Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys,” Brown wrote, acknowledging that he “came off really rude and mean.” He also added that Glasper was not the “intended target” instead his anger was toward the Recording Academy.

“After doing my research I actually think your amazing… THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the Same never be in the same categor[y].. two totally different vibes and genres,” he penned.

Brown concluded his note, “So from one Black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G.”

Atop the screenshot of his message, which had not yet been “read” by Glasper, he added three emojis: an aloof man, praying hands, and a heart emoji.

Brown seemingly lost his temper as he took to his Instagram Stories to take a dig at the winner.

Following the stream of Brown’s posts, Glasper himself quipped back. He shared a post on Instagram which he captioned with “Who the f*** is Robert Glasper.” The pianist had shared tons of videos and photos of people congratulating him on the win.

Glasper has won five and received 11 nominations across eight categories.

He’s also written for, produced and performed on albums by Mac Miller, Anderson Paak, Banks, Kendrick Lamar, Common and more.