Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson apologises to late mom in heartfelt note

Khloe Kardashian ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson honoured his mother Andrea Thompson with a heartfelt note while apologizing to her for all the “mistakes” he made in his life.

Taking to Instagram, the NBA player, who has cheated on the reality TV star multiple times including fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, dropped a lengthy note for his late mother.

“Dearest mommy in heaven,” he began in his tribute beside a series of photos with his mother. “It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I'm in the deepest part of sorrow & grief.”

“My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone,” he added. “I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of Gods warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way.”

“You constantly protected us through prayer. My hero you fought all the battles you needed to and it was time for you to go home,” Tristan penned.

He went on to thank Andrea for “picking me as your son” and “all the sacrifices” she made for her sons, adding that all she “did for ur sons will never go unnoticed or without appreciation.”

Tristan then apologized to her for the “wrong decisions Ive made in my life,” adding, “Im sorry for the embarrassment &pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you.”



“But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words. So I wont just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up.

“You are my motivation. Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. Im going to make you proud, I promise!” he continued.

Tristan also promised her that he will take care of his brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, as he penned that he will “do anything in the world to make sure he’s ok.”

Andrea passed away last month after suffering a heart attack. Following the tragic incident, Tristan was accompanied with the The Kardashians star in his tough times.