 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix: Here's the list of trending movies, series to watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Netflix: Heres the list of trending movies, series to watch
Netflix: Here's the list of trending movies, series to watch

Netflix, a streaming giant has released the list of the most popular shows currently trending on the platform.

Here's the list of the top 25 trending movies and series:

Movies:

  1. Viking Wolf 
  2. You People 
  3. True Spirit 
  4. Pamela, A Love Story 
  5. Infiesto
  6. Bloodshot
  7. Sniper: Ghost Shooter 
  8. The Hurricane Heist 
  9. Vadh 
  10. Nobody 
  11. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 
  12. An Action Hero
  13. Spider-Man: No Way Home 
  14. F9 
  15. The Prince & Me
  16. Narvik 
  17. Mission Majnu
  18. Let Him Go 
  19. Sniper: Ultimate Kill 
  20. The Throwaways 
  21. Last Seen Alive 
  22. The Nanny Diaries 
  23. All Quiet on the Western Front 
  24. Raangi 
  25. Crisis 

Series:

  1. Ginny & Georgia
  2. La chica de nieve
  3. Wednesday 
  4. Lockwood & Co. 
  5. Physical: 100 
  6. Alchemy of Souls 
  7. La Reina del Sur 
  8. Til Money Do Us Part 
  9. Vikings: Valhalla
  10. Crash Course In Romance 
  11. Class 
  12. Cunk on Earth 
  13. Fauda 
  14. The Unbroken Voice
  15. Chainsaw Man
  16. Freeridge 
  17. Şahmaran 
  18. Les Combattantes
  19. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord 
  20. The Interest of Love 
  21. Record of Ragnarok 
  22. Café con aroma de mujer 
  23. The Glory 
  24. Kings of Jo'Burg 
  25. Gunther's Millions 

More From Entertainment:

Fans react to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caught arguing at 2023 Grammys

Fans react to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caught arguing at 2023 Grammys
Selena Gomez pal Raquelle Stevens responds to documentary backlash

Selena Gomez pal Raquelle Stevens responds to documentary backlash

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mom shares reaction to son’s Grammy tribute

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mom shares reaction to son’s Grammy tribute
Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson apologises to late mom in heartfelt note

Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson apologises to late mom in heartfelt note

Khloe Kardashian puts Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours to rest: ‘No man right now’

Khloe Kardashian puts Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours to rest: ‘No man right now’
Prince William would be in danger if Prince Harry decides to 'rock the boat'

Prince William would be in danger if Prince Harry decides to 'rock the boat'
Meghan Markle will bring 'Kardashian-style' affair to King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle will bring 'Kardashian-style' affair to King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle struggling to 'brand' herself' beyond being Harry wife: 'Hard'

Meghan Markle struggling to 'brand' herself' beyond being Harry wife: 'Hard'
Miranda Lambert reveals her passion besides singing

Miranda Lambert reveals her passion besides singing
Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford's intimate scene took two days to film

Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford's intimate scene took two days to film
Netflix to add live-action of popular manga series 'One Piece': Find out expected release date and more

Netflix to add live-action of popular manga series 'One Piece': Find out expected release date and more
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, Evan McClintock to get married soon

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, Evan McClintock to get married soon