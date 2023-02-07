Netflix: Here's the list of trending movies, series to watch

Netflix, a streaming giant has released the list of the most popular shows currently trending on the platform.
Here's the list of the top 25 trending movies and series:
Movies:
- Viking Wolf
- You People
- True Spirit
- Pamela, A Love Story
- Infiesto
- Bloodshot
- Sniper: Ghost Shooter
- The Hurricane Heist
- Vadh
- Nobody
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- An Action Hero
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- F9
- The Prince & Me
- Narvik
- Mission Majnu
- Let Him Go
- Sniper: Ultimate Kill
- The Throwaways
- Last Seen Alive
- The Nanny Diaries
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Raangi
- Crisis
Series:
- Ginny & Georgia
- La chica de nieve
- Wednesday
- Lockwood & Co.
- Physical: 100
- Alchemy of Souls
- La Reina del Sur
- Til Money Do Us Part
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Crash Course In Romance
- Class
- Cunk on Earth
- Fauda
- The Unbroken Voice
- Chainsaw Man
- Freeridge
- Şahmaran
- Les Combattantes
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
- The Interest of Love
- Record of Ragnarok
- Café con aroma de mujer
- The Glory
- Kings of Jo'Burg
- Gunther's Millions