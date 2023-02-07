Jennifer Lopez covers up for snapping at Ben Affleck with loved-up post

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez tried to cover up after her and Ben Affleck’s awkward interaction at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards went viral over the internet.



The Shotgun Wedding star seemingly snapped at the Gone Girl actor during the ceremony and quickly changed her expressions when she noticed a camera was filming them.

The newlyweds became the talk of the town after Affleck was captured looking bored and awkward at the event sparking a meme fest on Twitter.

During one seemingly heated exchange between the couple caught on the camera, Affleck could be seen whispering something into Lopez’s ear.

To this, Lopez snapped at him and said something in response. Affleck frowned, straightened up his vest and before he could say anything else, the duo realized they were being filmed.

The singer-actor then changed her expressions and focused on what the host Trevor Noah was saying and started laughing.

Covering up for the moment, Lopez took to Instagram after the awards ceremony to drop a loved-up video with her husband.

In the clip which focuses on Lopez’s moments from the function also features the Marry Me actor locking lips with Affleck.

“Always the best time with my love, my husband,” Lopez wrote in the caption.