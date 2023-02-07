 
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
Lana Del Rey comments on her collaboration with Taylor Swift

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Lana Del Rey recently spoke up about her collaboration with Taylor Swift on the song Snow on the Beach
Lana Del Rey recently spoke up about her collaboration with Taylor Swift in new song Snow on the Beach. The song stirred somewhat of a controversy upon the release of Midnights, as fans expected the singer’s vocals to play more of a role in the track.

In an instagram post by her alternate account @honeymoon, the artist wrote: “I would’ve sung the entire second verse if I had known, I was the only feature.” The post showed pictures of musician Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift and her sister, Chuck Grant.

Taylor Swift has come under fire multiple times for the lack of lines given to the female musicians she collaborates with, including HAIM, The Chicks and Maren Morris. Fans pointed out the appearing pattern in how the female artists were only given backing vocals in the songs, unlike Swift’s collaborations with male artists.

Many fans predicted that something similar would happen with Snow on the Beach yet there was still controversy when the song came out. Both of the artists’ fans expressed disappointment after the highly anticipated release, and Lana’s comments don’t provide much clarity on the issue either.

Taylor has yet to make a statement concerning the pattern of collaborations with female artists and regardless of the lacking vocals, her collaborations continue to do well on the charts.

