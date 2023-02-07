 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus becomes most streamed artist on Spotify week charts

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Miley Cyrus has now become the most streamed female artist on Spotify with 79.7M streams
Miley Cyrus has now become the most-streamed female artist on Spotify with 79.7M streams. The singer and songwriter only has one song out at this time from her upcoming album. The highly anticipated album is called Endless Summer Vacation and is set to come out on March 10th.

The song has been topping charts ever since its release, now spending multiple weeks on the Billboard Top 200 along with the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Charts. 

Not only that, the song now has a claim on three of the most major worldwide streaming weeks for any title ever since September 2020, when the Global 200 initially began.

The ex-Disney star’s last album came out in 2020, by the name of Plastic Hearts which came a year after her separation from her husband and well known actor, Liam Hemsworth. Some of the most popular songs in the album included songs like Bad Karma feat. Joan Jett, Never Be Me and Midnight Sky.

Miley’s godmother and industry legend, Dolly Parton, recently spoke about her latest single as well. She praised Flowers in an interview with US Weekly, saying: “I don’t know who wrote that, but I have a feeling she had plenty to do with it. It was her story, if not her actual writing.”

The song credits Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack as songwriters, along with Miley herself. It was released on January 13th, coincidentally the same date as her ex-husband Liam’s 33rd birthday.

