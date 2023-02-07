Ex-Kpop Idol Seungri to be released from prison on Feb 11

Ex-Bigbang member Seungri is being released from prison after serving the term for a year and six months

Ex-Bigbang member Seungri is being released from prison after being sent away for a year and six months. He will be leaving Yeoju Prison on February 11th, where he was sent for his role in the hugely controversial Burning Sun scandal.

Seungri, who was a member of one of the most successful K-Pop groups BIGBANG, ended up being indicted on eight charges including prostitution mediation, embezzlement, sex trafficking, sexual violence, habitual gambling, violation of the foreign exchange transaction law as well as food sanitation laws.

From 2013 to 2017, the ex-idol was put through trial on the charges of gambling on eight occasions and was then sentenced to a prison sentence of almost two years. At the time of the sentencing, Seungri was going through mandatory military service hence he served in a military prison throughout his trial and after the sentence got transferred to a civilian prison.

He was then removed from his company, YG Entertainment and it was also announced that he was no longer a part of the group BIGBANG. Though his initial sentence was a bit longer, spanning three years, he made an appeal claiming it was too long. The High Military Court then relented and shortened his sentence to 1 year and 6 months. It is yet to be seen whether he will attempt to make a comeback in the entertainment industry.