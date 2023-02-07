K-Pop girl group Billlie to make comeback with mini-album this March: report

K-Pop girl group Billlie all set to make a comeback this March

Fourth gen K-pop group Billlie is all set for a comeback with their new mini-album releasing next month. The girl group debuted their first album in November 2021.

Following the report of OSEN, the news was confirmed by a source from their music label Mystic Story.

A source spilled that Billie's comeback mini-album will be coming out towards the end of March.

“You will be able to see Billlie’s unique musicality as well as a deeper story from them," the source said.

The group debuted not too long ago in November of 2021, with their first album being called The Billage of Perception: Chapter One. The meaning behind “Billlie” was described by their lead vocalist Moon Sua as “an internal self anyone can have and sympathize with.” In their concept one’s internal self resides in the place called “B-side” which seeks to oppose reality or “A-side.”

The second installment of their Billage of Perception came out in August of 2022, titled The Billage of Perception: Chapter Two. The lyricism and storylines were said to be connected to their very first EP. The songs in the album varied from synth-pop tracks like My B = The Birth of Emotion to hard rock songs like their title track Ring Ma Bell (What a Wonderful World.) The same title track surpassed 22 million views on Youtube.