 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

K-Pop girl group Billlie to make comeback with mini-album this March: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

K-Pop girl group Billlie all set to make a comeback this March
K-Pop girl group Billlie all set to make a comeback this March 

Fourth gen K-pop group Billlie is all set for a comeback with their new mini-album releasing next month. The girl group debuted their first album in November 2021. 

Following the report of OSEN, the news was confirmed by a source from their music label Mystic Story.

A source spilled that Billie's comeback mini-album will be coming out towards the end of March. 

“You will be able to see Billlie’s unique musicality as well as a deeper story from them," the source said.

The group debuted not too long ago in November of 2021, with their first album being called The Billage of Perception: Chapter One. The meaning behind “Billlie” was described by their lead vocalist Moon Sua as “an internal self anyone can have and sympathize with.” In their concept one’s internal self resides in the place called “B-side” which seeks to oppose reality or “A-side.”

The second installment of their Billage of Perception came out in August of 2022, titled The Billage of Perception: Chapter Two. The lyricism and storylines were said to be connected to their very first EP. The songs in the album varied from synth-pop tracks like My B = The Birth of Emotion to hard rock songs like their title track Ring Ma Bell (What a Wonderful World.) The same title track surpassed 22 million views on Youtube.

More From Entertainment:

Offset calls Quavo brawl reports fake at Grammy backstage

Offset calls Quavo brawl reports fake at Grammy backstage
Ex-Kpop Idol Seungri to be released from prison on Feb 11

Ex-Kpop Idol Seungri to be released from prison on Feb 11
Miley Cyrus becomes most streamed artist on Spotify week charts

Miley Cyrus becomes most streamed artist on Spotify week charts
Piers Morgan sparks fury after shaming Madonna for her racy Grammys outfit

Piers Morgan sparks fury after shaming Madonna for her racy Grammys outfit

Prince Harry ‘objects’ to royal titles being ‘forcibly stripped’: Expert

Prince Harry ‘objects’ to royal titles being ‘forcibly stripped’: Expert
'Cruel Intentions' steamy scene engages massive crowd during shooting

'Cruel Intentions' steamy scene engages massive crowd during shooting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be warmly welcomed by British people, says expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be warmly welcomed by British people, says expert
Aespa’s Karina admits having insomnia; here's how the star deals with it

Aespa’s Karina admits having insomnia; here's how the star deals with it
Lana Del Rey comments on her collaboration with Taylor Swift

Lana Del Rey comments on her collaboration with Taylor Swift
'Yellowstone' set to lose one star amid gain another: Report

'Yellowstone' set to lose one star amid gain another: Report
King Charles proving ‘blood is thicker than Netflix cheques’ by inviting Harry

King Charles proving ‘blood is thicker than Netflix cheques’ by inviting Harry
‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul reunite for Super Bowl commercial

‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul reunite for Super Bowl commercial