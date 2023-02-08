 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says William, Kate ‘partnership’ meant he had to say ‘goodbye’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Prince Harry felt emotions of sadness as he watched Prince William get married.

The Duke of Sussex reveals how he felt as both William and his bride, Kate Middleton, walked up the aisle after saying their vows.

He writes: “I recall Kate walking down the aisle, looking incredible, and I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they’d pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye.”

Harry adds: “I loved my new sister-in-law, I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I’d never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she’d forever be standing by Willy’s side. She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too. But in my gut I couldn’t help feeling that this was yet another farewell under this horrid roof. Another sundering. The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone—forever.”

William and Kate tied the knot in 2011 in Westminster Abbey.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘suppressed’ feelings for Chelsy Davy opened gates at William wedding

Prince Harry ‘suppressed’ feelings for Chelsy Davy opened gates at William wedding
Prince Harry says Diana ‘Elizabeth Arden’ cream ‘transported’ him through time

Prince Harry says Diana ‘Elizabeth Arden’ cream ‘transported’ him through time
Prince Harry was told not to talk about ‘Kate’s killer legs’ on Prince William wedding?

Prince Harry was told not to talk about ‘Kate’s killer legs’ on Prince William wedding?
Prince Harry ‘risked’ eye contact with Camilla as he discussed Diana at wedding

Prince Harry ‘risked’ eye contact with Camilla as he discussed Diana at wedding
Prince Harry admits Prince William wedding was ‘loss for him all the same’

Prince Harry admits Prince William wedding was ‘loss for him all the same’
Judge rules in favour of Meghan Markle's sister Samantha

Judge rules in favour of Meghan Markle's sister Samantha

Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations

Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla send message to people of Turkey after earthquake

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla send message to people of Turkey after earthquake

King Charles destroys Harry and Meghan's plan

King Charles destroys Harry and Meghan's plan
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday amid red carpet trolling

Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday amid red carpet trolling
Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly wants a standalone Marvel movie: Here’s why

Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly wants a standalone Marvel movie: Here’s why
Senior working royals to attend King Charles coronation

Senior working royals to attend King Charles coronation