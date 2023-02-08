Prince Harry says Diana ‘Elizabeth Arden’ cream ‘transported’ him through time

Prince Harry admits he used Princess Diana’s tube to get rid of his frostbitten todger.



The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how he was asked to apply Elizabeth Arden cream, one which his mother often used on her lips.

He writes: “I’d been trying some home remedies, including one recommended by a friend. She’d urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream. My mum used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger? It works, Harry. Trust me.”

Harry notes: “I found a tube, and the minute I opened it the smell transported me through time. I felt as if my mother was right there in the room. Then I took a smidge and applied it…down there. “Weird” doesn’t really do the feeling justice.”

Earlier in the book, Harry mentioned he got a frostbitten manhood after during his trip to North Pole ahead of Prince William’s wedding.