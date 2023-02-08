Cressida Bonas made Prince Harry feel ‘sparks’ amid heartbreak

Harry recalls meeting girlfriend Cressida Bonas for the first time, while he was still heartbroken by his split from Chelsy Davy.



Writing in memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was introduced to Bonas by a mutual friend.

He pens: “I was at a music festival and my cousin tapped me on the shoulder. Harry, this is my friend Cressida. Oh. Um. Hello. The setting was inauspicious. Lots of people, zero privacy. Also, I was still suffering a broken heart. On the other hand, the landscape was lovely, the music was good, the weather was fine.”

He adds: “There were sparks. Soon after that day we went to dinner. She told me about her life, her family, her dreams. She wanted to be an actress. She was so soft-spoken and shy, acting was the last profession I’d have imagined for her, and I said so. But she confessed that it made her feel alive. Free. She made it sound like flying.”