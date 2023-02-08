 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna dubs 2023 Grammy appearance backlash ‘glare of ageism and misogyny’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Madonna dubs 2023 Grammy appearance backlash ‘glare of ageism and misogyny’
Madonna dubs 2023 Grammy appearance backlash ‘glare of ageism and misogyny’

Madonna responded to the backlash she received for her looks at the 2023 Grammys.

In her Instagram post, shared in Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, the Like A Virgin singer shared her favourite highlights from the 65th Grammy Awards held on February 5th, 2023 in Los Angeles, via Billboard.

She posed with Cardi B and Sam Smith, and shared a NSFW kiss with artist DOPEY. Ab-Soul and DJ Honey Dijon also made cameos in the risqué footage.

After mentioning some of the key moments from the evening, the singer, 64, wrote a pointed caption responding to the backlash she received for her appearance at the ceremony.

She said that “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech,” many people “chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” she wrote. “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

Madonna went on to note that she has “never apologized” for her creative choices and her appearance, and she’s “not going to start,” before referencing Beyoncé’s Renaissance hit, Break My Soul.

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” she wrote. “In the words of Beyonce ‘You-won’t break my soul’”

She concluded her message, writing, “I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life.”

Several fans took to social media to share their confusion over Madonna’s appearance at the 2023 Grammys implying that the singer had a completely different face.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘an outright assault on the royal family’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘an outright assault on the royal family’
‘Deluded’ Prince Harry ‘lost it all’ with ‘revenge quest’

‘Deluded’ Prince Harry ‘lost it all’ with ‘revenge quest’
Prince Harry’s only legacy ‘is that he blew it all’

Prince Harry’s only legacy ‘is that he blew it all’
The world ‘doesn't revolve’ around Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

The world ‘doesn't revolve’ around Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Coronation ‘adding further fuel to Meghan’s anti-Palace fire’

Coronation ‘adding further fuel to Meghan’s anti-Palace fire’
Behati Prinsloo addresses news about Adam Levine’s bombshell interview

Behati Prinsloo addresses news about Adam Levine’s bombshell interview
Lee Seung G reveals wedding date with girlfriend Lee Da In in handwritten letter

Lee Seung G reveals wedding date with girlfriend Lee Da In in handwritten letter

Tom Cruise to put Mission Impossible filming on hold for King Charles’ coronation

Tom Cruise to put Mission Impossible filming on hold for King Charles’ coronation
Brendan Fraser talks dealing with son’s autism diagnosis: ‘I was crestfallen’

Brendan Fraser talks dealing with son’s autism diagnosis: ‘I was crestfallen’

Disney investors await CEO Iger’s revival plan with results on tap

Disney investors await CEO Iger’s revival plan with results on tap
Nick Jonas says he feels nervous about having daughter at 'Hollywood Walk of Fame'

Nick Jonas says he feels nervous about having daughter at 'Hollywood Walk of Fame'