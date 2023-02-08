Madonna dubs 2023 Grammy appearance backlash ‘glare of ageism and misogyny’

Madonna responded to the backlash she received for her looks at the 2023 Grammys.

In her Instagram post, shared in Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, the Like A Virgin singer shared her favourite highlights from the 65th Grammy Awards held on February 5th, 2023 in Los Angeles, via Billboard.

She posed with Cardi B and Sam Smith, and shared a NSFW kiss with artist DOPEY. Ab-Soul and DJ Honey Dijon also made cameos in the risqué footage.

After mentioning some of the key moments from the evening, the singer, 64, wrote a pointed caption responding to the backlash she received for her appearance at the ceremony.

She said that “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech,” many people “chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” she wrote. “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

Madonna went on to note that she has “never apologized” for her creative choices and her appearance, and she’s “not going to start,” before referencing Beyoncé’s Renaissance hit, Break My Soul.

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” she wrote. “In the words of Beyonce ‘You-won’t break my soul’”

She concluded her message, writing, “I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life.”

Several fans took to social media to share their confusion over Madonna’s appearance at the 2023 Grammys implying that the singer had a completely different face.