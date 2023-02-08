'Magic Mike's Last Dance' filmmaker says 'no nudity' in movie

Magic Mike's Last Dance filmmaker Steven Soderbergh defended lack of nudity in the franchise's trilogy.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the filmmaker said, "To me, it's about ****," adding, "It's not about the ***, per se, and whether the movie is explicit. There's no nudity in 'Out of Sight.' There's no nudity in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance.' There's not even a thong. And yet, it was our desire to make a **** movie."

"What's sexy is intimacy and genuine emotion. Something that feels alive and electric, and has the potential for vulnerability. That can be ****," Soderbergh added.

Soderberg's final offering to the Magic Mike franchise has derived mixed responses from critics. The film bagged a 57% rating on Rotten Tomatoes currently.

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek-starrer film focus on the duo on their efforts to put on a male revue at a London theater.