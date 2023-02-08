TWICE member Jihyo's sister Lee Ha Eum signs on with new company

 
entertainment
Lee Ha Eum, sister of Park Jihyo from 3rd generation girl group Twice has signed on as a rookie actress.
Lee Ha Eum, sister of Park Jihyo from 3rd generation girl group TWICE has signed on to an entertainment company as a rookie actress. 

The company, named Starhaus Entertainment announced the contract with an Instagram post on their official page:

“Introducing you to our new family, rookie actress Lee Ha Eum. Please kindly give her lots of support.”

Formerly Lee Ha Eum had been active in the modeling industry under the same name, choosing not to use her birth name, Park Ji Young. It seems the model will be making her way into the acting industry following her contract. 

Starhaus has multiple well known actors under them, including Lee Tae Ri, Song Soo Hyun, Song Won Seok and many more.

It seems to be a big year for both of the Park sisters, as Jihyo’s group Twice came out with their latest comeback in January called Moonlight Sunrise. 

The track serves as a pre-release single and is also their second English digital single. Their first all-English track came out in 2021 called The Feels, going onto become one of their most popular songs to date.

The pre-release track gives a small glimpse into their highly anticipated mini-album which is set to come out in March of 2023. Their last EP came out in August of 2022, called Between 1&2. Their lead single Talk that Talk debuted at #49 on Global Spotify.

