'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline gets candid on recovering from split with Chase Stokes

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline opens up on her on-screen chemistry with ex and co-star Chase Stokes and equal pay on set.

Speaking with Cosmopolitan for the magazine's February/March edition, Madelyn Cline shared she is fine working with Chase Stokes after their split in November 202, following more than one year of dating.

"We always said that the job remains untouched. Nothing else, personal or negative, will touch the job," the actress/model said.

She added, "while that's not always easy, our job is to leave the show better than we found it, to leave the season better than we found it."

Cline, who plays the role of Sarah Cameron on the Netflix teen drama opposite Stokes' John B. Routledge character, also revealed that she was "really appreciative of" the professionalism they showed in moving forward with the series.

Cline, 30, further revealed that "in hindsight, making [her] relationship public made it everybody else's business."

The Glass Onion actress also said that the her breakup with Stokes hit "like a freight train."

Cline revealed, "I realized the negative side effects of that while going through the breakup, realizing I had let people in and then felt like I couldn't get anybody out. I wanted us both to move on and be happy.

"People see the need for sides. There are no sides - there's no winning or losing in a breakup," she added.

Cline confirmed her relationship status and shared that she is "happily taken."