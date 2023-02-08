Julia Garner steps out with musician husband for the first time since Madonna's biopic got cancelled

Julia Garner steps out for the first time after the Madonna biopic getting cancelled.

Julia Garner donned a gray sweater paired with denim jeans as she strolled with her musician husband Mark Foster in West Hollywood.

The Ozark actress accessorised with a gold necklace with coin pendants, a structured shoulder bag, and dark shades.

As per Daily Mail, Garner's appearance comes after the Madonna biopic was ditched in January 2023.

The biopic, which was being directed and executive produced by Madonna, was scrapped off after the singer announced her world tour kicking off in July.

Graner, 29, had reportedly gone through a grueling bootcamp to audition for the role of playing Madonna, and had to compete with many actresses including Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, 25, and Don't Worry Darling's Florence Pugh, 27.

A Hollywood insider reported via The U.S. Sun that the 64-year-old hitmaker allegedly wanted 'near-total" control of the project and her "circus antics" on social media, threw people at the Universal studio, off.