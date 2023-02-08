 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Bryan Cranston hints at retirement as Walter White in Breaking Bad

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Bryan Cranston hints at retirement as Walter White in Breaking Bad
Bryan Cranston hints at retirement as Walter White in Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston has recently hinted at leaving Breaking Bad series.

In a new interview with Extra, Bryan, who returned as Walter in several spin-off projects, said, “I’ve had opportunities to bring Walter White into the milieu.”

He continued, “I did it for Aaron’s movie El Camino and then once again for Better Call Saul.”

“We were able to come back and each time, we think, ‘Well, this is the last time we’re ever going to do this and then PopCorners calls and it was like, ‘Well, we’ll do it one more time,” explained Bryan.

However, the actor added, “This might be the retiring episode of the Breaking Bad universe.”

Meanwhile, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is reportedly working on a new show away from the series.

More From Entertainment:

Charles and William determined Prince Andrew will have no active role in royal life: report

Charles and William determined Prince Andrew will have no active role in royal life: report

Michelle Yeoh reveals ‘awful advice’ she received before her role in Everything Everywhere

Michelle Yeoh reveals ‘awful advice’ she received before her role in Everything Everywhere
Reese Witherspoon reflects on her working experience on Friends set

Reese Witherspoon reflects on her working experience on Friends set
Dwayne Johnson discloses how he manages to surprise Adele at Grammys 2023

Dwayne Johnson discloses how he manages to surprise Adele at Grammys 2023
Kate Ferdinand expresses her concern over having a baby after her miscarriage

Kate Ferdinand expresses her concern over having a baby after her miscarriage
Kelly Clarkson is happy post her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, says source

Kelly Clarkson is happy post her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, says source
Dolly Parton elaborates on why she was scared to meet Queen Elizabeth II

Dolly Parton elaborates on why she was scared to meet Queen Elizabeth II
What's in Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's texts?

What's in Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's texts?

Elon Musk shares his views on Sam Smith’s Grammys performance

Elon Musk shares his views on Sam Smith’s Grammys performance
Brendan Fraser explains what Golden Globe means to him

Brendan Fraser explains what Golden Globe means to him
Naomi Ackie explains how she had learned Whitney Houston's voice for her biopic

Naomi Ackie explains how she had learned Whitney Houston's voice for her biopic
Meghan Markle was welcomed with 'gospel songs' by people wronged in world

Meghan Markle was welcomed with 'gospel songs' by people wronged in world