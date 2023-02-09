 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez reacts to earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday made an appeal to her millions of fans and followers to help victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Taking to Instagram, the diva wrote, "To my JLovers and everyone in Turkey and Syria, I'm am sending you all my love and strength. This is the most powerful earthquake to hit the region in almost 100 years."

She added, "Please help children and families get the resources they need during these difficult times.'

Hundreds of people died and thousands others injured when a powerful earthquake hit parts of Turkey, Syria and other countries on Monday.

Over 6,000 buildings collapsed in Turkey alone, injuring over 20,000 people.


