 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Jason Sudeikis wants to get back together with Olivia Wilde after Harry Styles split

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Jason Sudeikis wants to get back together with Olivia Wilde after Harry Styles split
Jason Sudeikis wants to get back together with Olivia Wilde after Harry Styles split 

Jason Sudeikis has been hoping to get back together with ex-wife Olivia Wilde ever since she parted ways with Harry Styles, claimed insider.

The We're the Millers star thinks the Don’t Worry Darling director only dated the As It Was hitmaker because she was going through a "thirty-something crisis."

A source told Heat Magazine that Sudeikis “always hoped that she'd be back" once her romance with Styles is over.

The actor-comedian has been telling Wilde “how amazing and talented she is” since her breakup with Styles, however, his friends do not approve of his wishes.

Close pals of Sudeikis are asking him to refrain from pursuing Wilde, with whom he shares two kids, Daisy Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis.

"The problem is, Jason's friends are worried that while Olivia's enjoying the attention and praise, she's still rebounding from Harry. They worry he's just wasting his time,” the insider said.

Sudeikis believes that time would heal all wounds but his friends do not think that the actor-director would welcome him back in her life.

"It is great to see them playing nice, but he is still in a vulnerable place and Olivia shouldn't give him false hope,” the source said.

The former lovers were clicked sharing a hug on a sidewalk in Los Angeles in January despite their ongoing legal dispute over kids’ custody. 

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani: Source

Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani: Source
Christina Applegate breaks down 40lbs weight gain since MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate breaks down 40lbs weight gain since MS diagnosis
Evangeline Lilly says co-star Jeremy Renner’s recovery is ‘a miracle’

Evangeline Lilly says co-star Jeremy Renner’s recovery is ‘a miracle’
Jennifer Lopez knew about Ben Affleck viral memes during 2023 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez knew about Ben Affleck viral memes during 2023 Grammys
Inside Paris Hilton, husband Carter Reum life as first-time parents

Inside Paris Hilton, husband Carter Reum life as first-time parents
Lily Collins talks trauma, triggers & toxic relationships: ‘I felt very small’

Lily Collins talks trauma, triggers & toxic relationships: ‘I felt very small’
King Charles ignores people of Syria after earthquake?

King Charles ignores people of Syria after earthquake?
Jennifer Lopez reacts to earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Jennifer Lopez reacts to earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Meghan should be worried about judge's ruling in Samantha Markle case sys author

Meghan should be worried about judge's ruling in Samantha Markle case sys author

Charles and William determined Prince Andrew will have no active role in royal life: report

Charles and William determined Prince Andrew will have no active role in royal life: report

Bryan Cranston hints at retirement as Walter White in Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston hints at retirement as Walter White in Breaking Bad
Michelle Yeoh reveals ‘awful advice’ she received before her role in Everything Everywhere

Michelle Yeoh reveals ‘awful advice’ she received before her role in Everything Everywhere