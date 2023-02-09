 
Thursday Feb 09 2023
‘Money Heist’ spinoff series ‘Berlin’ gets 2023 release date on Netflix

After much-anticipation, Berlin, the highly-anticipated spin-off of Netflix hit show, Money Heist, is all set to hit the screens in December this year, reported Deadline.

As the name suggests, the new spinoff series will focus on Pedro Alonso’s character Andres de Fonollosa aka Berlin from the original Spanish series.

Releasing the first teaser online, the streamer tweeted, “A new heist in the city of love. From the world of Money Heist, BERLIN comes to Netflix this December. #BERLINnetflix”

Netflix announced the spin-off ahead of the release of Money Heist Season 5, Part 2, stating, “We already met Berlin in #LaCasaDePapeland now is the time for Andrés de Fonollosa. We can already announce that in 2023 the spin-off of his life will arrive.”

The original series was written by Alex Pina and the creator is back on board to write this spinoff. During Netflix’s 2022 Tudum event, Pina and Pedro Alonso who stars as Berlin discussed the upcoming spinoff with Pina saying, “This is going to be a trip throughout the golden years of the character. When he was stealing all over Europe, madly in love.”

