Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured 19-year-old girlfriend deletes her Instagram

Leonardo DiCaprio sparked romance rumours after he was spotted with 19-year-old model Eden Polani at a music event, per Page Six.

The French-Israeli model had around 230,000 Instagram followers and was rapidly gaining users after the buzz.

However, as of Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, Polani’s Instagram page, under the username @edenpolanii, which was active, now reads that the page “isn’t available.”

Prior to taking down her page, Polani shared an Instagram Story of a New York City hotel on Tuesday and captioned the since-deleted snap, “Long time no see,” per the Daily Mail.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor was trolled online for his alleged relationship with Polani. The actor, 48, has been dragged in the past for only dating women under 25.

However, an insider told Page Six that the rumours of the two dating are untrue. “There is zero truth to this. He was seated next to [Polani] at a music party, along with many other people.”

The source said a photo made it seem like they were together, but, “It’s just silly. Leo clearly can’t be dating every single person that [he’s] in a room with.”

Prior to Polani, DiCaprio is also rumoured to be dating 23-year-old Victoria Lamas, who was spotted with the climate activist on New Year’s Eve, The Post.