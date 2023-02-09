 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Lea Michele addresses rumour that she cannot read

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Lea Michele addresses rumour that she cannot read
Lea Michele addresses rumour that she cannot read

Glee star Lea Michele recently shared reaction to the social media users’ claims that she cannot read.

Michele made joke about an online conspiracy theory against here that alleges that she’s “illiterate”.

On Wednesday, the Funny Girl actress posted a TikTok video and quipped, “265 days to learn to READ!!!” prior to the release of Barbara Streisand’s memoir later this year.

In the clip, Michele shared reaction to an Instagram post about the book news and could be seen placing her hand over her mouth and smiling.

The Broadway star captioned it with book emojis.

This isn’t the first time that Michele has shut down rumours that she cannot read.

Last year, the actress hit it out at trolls, calling it as “sexist” in an interview with The New York Times last year.

“I went to ‘Glee’ every single day; I knew my lines every single day,” stated the 36-year-old.

She added, “And then there’s a rumour online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

More From Entertainment:

Magic Mike 3 director speaks up on Thandine Newton and Channing Tatum row report

Magic Mike 3 director speaks up on Thandine Newton and Channing Tatum row report
Back with a bang: NMIXX announces Expérgo with first teaser

Back with a bang: NMIXX announces Expérgo with first teaser
Paul Rudd reveals Jeremy Renner is ‘doing well’ amid recovery after snowplow accident

Paul Rudd reveals Jeremy Renner is ‘doing well’ amid recovery after snowplow accident
YG founder finally returns as head producer after acquittal from lawsuit

YG founder finally returns as head producer after acquittal from lawsuit
YG Entertainment launches Baby Monster’s official SNS channels

YG Entertainment launches Baby Monster’s official SNS channels
Park So Dam, Seo In Guk set to star in new K-drama

Park So Dam, Seo In Guk set to star in new K-drama
Prince Harry should’ve married ‘aristocratic lady’ instead of Meghan: Former butler

Prince Harry should’ve married ‘aristocratic lady’ instead of Meghan: Former butler
Girl group New Jeans’ song 'OMG' makes it to Billboard Hot 100

Girl group New Jeans’ song 'OMG' makes it to Billboard Hot 100
Netflix 'You' Love actor shares reaction after watching season 3: 'This is crazy'

Netflix 'You' Love actor shares reaction after watching season 3: 'This is crazy'
Netflix 'You' showrunner hints at a ‘genuinely different’ Joe in season 4

Netflix 'You' showrunner hints at a ‘genuinely different’ Joe in season 4
Brad Pitt looks dapper in black leather jacket as he joins George Clooney on ‘Wolves’ set

Brad Pitt looks dapper in black leather jacket as he joins George Clooney on ‘Wolves’ set
South Korean actor Yoo Ah In’s company speaks about Propofol use allegations

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In’s company speaks about Propofol use allegations