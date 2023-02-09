Leonardo DiCaprio praises Assam's government for stopping rhino poaching

Leonardo DiCaprio took to Instagram to praise Assam's government efforts in stopping one-horned rhino poaching in the northeastern state of India, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Leonardo shared a picture of the endangered animal on Instagram and wrote a long note in the caption in which he expressed that he was quite impressed to see the efforts of the Assam government in ending the poaching of the endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park

Leo wrote in the caption, "In 2021, the government of the Indian state of Assam set out to end the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park following the killing of around 190 animals for their horns between 2000 and 2021."

He further added, "In 2022, they met their goal and no rhinos were poached in the area for the first time since 1977. This triumph in India also comes with more good news, as @wwf also reports that the world population of the rare rhino soared to around 3,700 from about 200 at the turn of the 20th century."

Leonardo is an environmentalist himself and he works extensively to help the animals.

