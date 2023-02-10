Billie Eilish gets 5-year restraining order from ‘man who broke into her childhood home’

Billie Eilish claimed Christopher Anderson broke into her house multiple times

Billie Eilish and her family have received court-protection from the home intruder. She claimed that man broke into her childhood home.

She appeared in a virtual hearing at court on Thursday where a judge granted the singer a 5-year restraining order against Christopher Anderson who reportedly broke into her house. Last month, Billie’s dad claimed that Anderson broke into their ‘family home’ after confessing his love for the songwriter while she never met him.

In a conversation with media, Billie said that the safety she felt visiting her childhood home is gone due to multiple unwanted visits of Anderson. She also said that her family had to call cops five times in December due to his visits.

As reported by TMZ, the restraining order states, ‘Anderson must stay 100 yards away from Billie, her family and her parents' house ... and he can't contact her on social media or come near her vehicle or workplace. If he does, police can immediately arrest him.’