 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish gets 5-year restraining order from ‘man who broke into her childhood home’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Billie Eilish claimed Christopher Anderson broke into her house multiple times
Billie Eilish claimed Christopher Anderson broke into her house multiple times 

Billie Eilish and her family have received court-protection from the home intruder. She claimed that man broke into her childhood home.

She appeared in a virtual hearing at court on Thursday where a judge granted the singer a 5-year restraining order against Christopher Anderson who reportedly broke into her house. Last month, Billie’s dad claimed that Anderson broke into their ‘family home’ after confessing his love for the songwriter while she never met him.

In a conversation with media, Billie said that the safety she felt visiting her childhood home is gone due to multiple unwanted visits of Anderson. She also said that her family had to call cops five times in December due to his visits.

As reported by TMZ, the restraining order states, ‘Anderson must stay 100 yards away from Billie, her family and her parents' house ... and he can't contact her on social media or come near her vehicle or workplace. If he does, police can immediately arrest him.’

More From Entertainment:

Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William’s visit to Cornwall

Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William’s visit to Cornwall
Prince Harry ‘in a calm state of mind’ amid ‘Spare’ backlash

Prince Harry ‘in a calm state of mind’ amid ‘Spare’ backlash
Prince Harry’s ex-lover says he ‘traded down’ from her to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s ex-lover says he ‘traded down’ from her to Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez joins trolls to make fun of husband Ben Affleck after 2023 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez joins trolls to make fun of husband Ben Affleck after 2023 Grammys
British press regulator to investigate Clarkson column on Meghan Markle

British press regulator to investigate Clarkson column on Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘wanted’ King Charles to ‘reject her’

Meghan Markle ‘wanted’ King Charles to ‘reject her’
Leonardo DiCaprio hesitant to step outside amid teenager romance rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio hesitant to step outside amid teenager romance rumours
Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins’ family in ‘Rust’ shooting case

Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins’ family in ‘Rust’ shooting case

Netflix ‘You’ possibly ends with season 5, Penn Badgely drops hints

Netflix ‘You’ possibly ends with season 5, Penn Badgely drops hints
Netflix ‘You’ Penn Badgley wants no bold scenes in season 4: Here’s why?

Netflix ‘You’ Penn Badgley wants no bold scenes in season 4: Here’s why?