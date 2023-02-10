 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry looks unrecognisable in a rare appearance after recovery from deadly addiction

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Friends actor Matthew Perry looks unrecognisable in a rare appearance after recovery from deadly addiction

Matthew Perry looks disheveled in a recent appearance after revealing his recovery from a scary addiction.

On Wednesday, February 8, Matthew Perry, who is in midst of a major house renovation, stepped out in the daylight, facing the cameras in an unkempt-looking appearance as he ran errands in Hidden Hills to grab a chilled Starbucks drink.

The Friends actor donned a casual blue jumper, navy T-shirt, and jeans as he stepped out from his car with his drink and scurried away, according to Daily Mail.

The outing comes after Matthew, 53, finished his book tour for the memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, where he detailed his drug addiction in which he had a 2 percent chance of survival and remained in a coma for weeks.

Friends actor Matthew Perry looks unrecognisable in a rare appearance after recovery from deadly addiction


More From Entertainment:

Carlos Saura, who led Spanish art cinema's revival, dead at 91

Carlos Saura, who led Spanish art cinema's revival, dead at 91
'Fast X': Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa come face-to-face in trailer of 10th 'Fast & Furious'

'Fast X': Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa come face-to-face in trailer of 10th 'Fast & Furious'
Idris Elba aims to take 'power' away from racism through his career: 'I stopped describing myself as a Black actor'

Idris Elba aims to take 'power' away from racism through his career: 'I stopped describing myself as a Black actor'
'Yellowstone' star Q'Orianka Kilcher freed from fraud charges: 'I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed'

'Yellowstone' star Q'Orianka Kilcher freed from fraud charges: 'I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed'
Kristen Bell reveals she talks to her daughters about husband Dax Shepard's drug addiction

Kristen Bell reveals she talks to her daughters about husband Dax Shepard's drug addiction
Dionne Warwick says Dolly Parton is a 'bundle of joy and laughter'

Dionne Warwick says Dolly Parton is a 'bundle of joy and laughter'
Jeff Ross says people still want 'unfiltered' comedy

Jeff Ross says people still want 'unfiltered' comedy
K-pop group Ateez reveal cinematic epilogue to their latest album

K-pop group Ateez reveal cinematic epilogue to their latest album
Paris Hilton radiates mommy glow in an outing with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton radiates mommy glow in an outing with husband Carter Reum

Netflix in talks with Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz for Nancy Meyers comedy

Netflix in talks with Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz for Nancy Meyers comedy

Rihanna praises Patrick Mahomes after hilarious prank ahead of Super Bowl gig

Rihanna praises Patrick Mahomes after hilarious prank ahead of Super Bowl gig
True Family: BTS’ Jimin speaks about his relationship with bandmate Taehyung

True Family: BTS’ Jimin speaks about his relationship with bandmate Taehyung