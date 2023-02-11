 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
Prince Harry ‘party till dawn' at Norfolk led to ‘broken toe’

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Prince Harry recalls his broken toe as he visited the South Pole for his birthday.

The Duke of Sussex shares how a heavy chair fell on his foot a few days before his trip, leading to the injury.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “We got back onto the plane, flew to the starting point of the trek. As we began walking, at last, I remembered: Oh, yeah, my toe’s broken. Just recently, in fact. A boys’ weekend in Norfolk. We drank and smoked and partied till dawn, and then, while trying to reassemble one of the rooms we’d rearranged, I dropped a heavy chair with brass wheels onto my foot.”

Harry, however, shrugged away his pain to begin his trekking trip.

“Silly injury. But debilitating. I could barely walk. No matter, I was determined not to let the team down,” he noted.

