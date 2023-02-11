 
Kate Middleton did not want ‘third wheel’ Harry in new home

Kate Middleton and Prince William gave a cold shoulder to Prince Harry after moving across his new home, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’ shares he dreamt of a close-knit bond with the Waleses, something that his elder brother did not welcome.

“It felt good to be out of the badger sett. But even better to be just across the way from Willy and Kate. I looked forward to popping in all the time. Look! It’s Uncle Harry! Ello! Just thought I’d stop by. Holding a bottle of wine and an armful of kiddie presents. Dropping to the floor and wrestling with little George.”

Harry continues to write moments he imagined he would experience with his brother.

“Will you stay for supper, Harold? Love to! But it didn’t work out that way. They were half a football pitch away, just beyond a stone courtyard, so close that I could see their nanny pass by all the time with the pram, and I could hear their elaborate renovations. I assumed they’d have me over any minute now. Any day. But day after day it didn’t happen. I get it, I thought. They’re busy! Building a family! Or maybe…they don’t want a third wheel?”

