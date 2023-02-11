 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Coldplay star Chris Martin hails Rihanna as 'the best singer of all time'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Coldplay star Chris Martin hails Rihanna as the best singer of all time
Coldplay star Chris Martin hails Rihanna as 'the best singer of all time'

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin praised Rihanna "the best singer of all time" ahead of her much-awaited performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

Rihanna, 34, will be taking to the Super Bowl LVII halftime show stage live for the first time in five years.

Martin, 45, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, shared that he’s excited for Riri’s performance Super Bowl show.

"I don't know Rihanna very well. I'm mainly just a fan, and we have performed with her a few times, and you're right, it is rarer and rarer for her to just sing, which is what makes it even more special, and in a strange way, it shows that she really, really wants to do it," he said.

Rihanna and Coldplay previously collaborated on the song Princess Of China in 2012 and they performed at that year's Grammys.

Martin further added, "No one can make Rihanna do anything at this point, and so I think the fact that she has chosen to do it now, when her stock couldn't be ... you have to be an idiot not to recognize that she's the best singer of all time. So it's hard for me, I'm very biased because I'm such a big Rihanna fan. I mean, I think she could just walk out in sweatpants and sing, and that would be just great."

Rihanna will perform at Super Bowl show on Feb. 12.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari deny reports of singer’s failed medical intervention

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari deny reports of singer’s failed medical intervention
A$AP Rocky stepping up parenting game as Rihanna prepares for Super Bowl

A$AP Rocky stepping up parenting game as Rihanna prepares for Super Bowl

Pamela Anderson turns into ‘muse’ for Victoria Beckham

Pamela Anderson turns into ‘muse’ for Victoria Beckham
Kate Hudson breaks down past relationship with Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson breaks down past relationship with Chris Robinson
Alec Baldwin says ‘Rust’ prosecutor made ‘elementary legal error’

Alec Baldwin says ‘Rust’ prosecutor made ‘elementary legal error’
Katherine Schwarzenegger breaks down parenting plan with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger breaks down parenting plan with Chris Pratt
Rihanna ‘laser focused on every detail’ as she preps for Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna ‘laser focused on every detail’ as she preps for Super Bowl Halftime show
Kanye West costing Adidas $1.3 billion in losses

Kanye West costing Adidas $1.3 billion in losses
North West surprises Kim Kardashian with loving note

North West surprises Kim Kardashian with loving note
Meghan and Harry's foundation received huge donation from unidentified wealthy person

Meghan and Harry's foundation received huge donation from unidentified wealthy person