 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK drops never-before-seen footage of Jisoo meeting Camilla Cabello

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

BLACKPINK drops never-before-seen footage of Jisoo meeting Camilla Cabello
BLACKPINK drops never-before-seen footage of Jisoo meeting Camilla Cabello

BLACKPINK shared a never-before-seen footage of their warm meet up with Camilla Cabello, who accompanied the group for a performance amid the band's Born Pink tour.

The 25-year-old American singer joined band BLACKPINK member Jisoo for their performance on the singer’s hit song Liar.

On Friday BLACKPINK on their YouTube channel shared their latest Vlog B.P.M based on their Born Pink tour, showcasing unseen moments of Jisoo’s sweet meet up with the Senorita singer.

The 28-year-old Korean singer Jisoo garnered fans praises at that time for her amazing vocals and singing skills as she performed Cabello’s Liar.

Not only the fans but the song’s original singer also gave a shout out to the South Korean pop icon on Instagram stories, “get it girl” she wrote in the caption then with a heart and multiple clap emojies.

Watch the Vlog

She later surprised the fans by joining the singer for her performance. During the show, another member of the band Rosé even teased Jisoo about hugging the Cuban born singer so many times, to which Jisoo defended herself saying “It’s because I love her.”

“Oh my god, it’s so nice to meet you!” the American singer can be seeing saying in the footage while giving a warm hug to Jisoo who responded back saying “Nice to meet you!”

The That’s My Girl singer also thanked Jisoo on singing her song and both the girls seemingly had a great bond during their rehearsal as well.

More From Entertainment:

Popular South African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant

Popular South African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant
Matty Healy receives flak for branding Harry Styles as ‘queerbaiter’

Matty Healy receives flak for branding Harry Styles as ‘queerbaiter’
Eden Polani returns to home town amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Eden Polani returns to home town amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Bianca Censori takes charge of Kanye West's businesses?

Bianca Censori takes charge of Kanye West's businesses?
Princess Eugenie’s latest post sparks new online debate

Princess Eugenie’s latest post sparks new online debate
Prince Harry’s created ‘even more frenzied news coverage’ of King Charles

Prince Harry’s created ‘even more frenzied news coverage’ of King Charles
Coldplay star Chris Martin hails Rihanna as 'the best singer of all time'

Coldplay star Chris Martin hails Rihanna as 'the best singer of all time'
Amy Robach wins 'heavier paycheck' than T.J. Holmes: Revealed

Amy Robach wins 'heavier paycheck' than T.J. Holmes: Revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaving ‘no safe haven’ to public

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaving ‘no safe haven’ to public
Meghan Markle blasted for wanting to dish on her pain 'behind closed doors'

Meghan Markle blasted for wanting to dish on her pain 'behind closed doors'
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari deny reports of singer’s failed medical intervention

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari deny reports of singer’s failed medical intervention