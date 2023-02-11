 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
Lewis Capaldi inks a seven-figure documentary streaming deal with Netflix

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Lewis Capaldi has reportedly shaken hands with Netflix in a seven-figure documentary deal.

The singer has been followed for seven years to capture his rise to fame.

A source told The Sun, "This documentary has been a labour of love and the outcome is a really eye-opening picture of who Lewis is."

"It shows his funny side but also much more personal elements."

They added, "Netflix is really impressed by what has been made and they have forked out a massive sum to have it exclusively."

Joe Pearlman, who created 2018's Bros: After The Screaming Stops, is steering the documentary, meanwhile Sam Bridger and Alice Rhodes are producing, cited from Daily Mail.

Lewis, 26, had previously revealed that he was filming for a documentary but at that time it wasn't picked by the streaming giant.

