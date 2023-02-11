Ashley Benson spotted locking lips with rumoured boyfriend Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson has seemingly sealed the deal as she and beau Brandon Davis were spotted kissing outside of a restaurant.

On Thursday, February 10, Ashley Benson was spotted hanging out with Brandon Davis, heir of an oil tycoon, in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was outside a trendy Japanese restaurant Sushi Park on Sunset Boulevard and couldn't keep their hands off of each other as they locked lips in public.

The Pretty Little Liars star opted for a thick black coat over a t-shirt and added matching black pants to the outfit.

Meanwhile, her 43 year old beau, who is friends with Paris and Nicky Hilton was dressed in a blue coat and black jeans.

Ashley and Brendon were earlier spotted on a double date with actress Emma Roberts, and her boyfriend Cody John.



