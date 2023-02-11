Ashley Benson spotted locking lips with rumoured boyfriend Brandon Davis

 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Ashley Benson has seemingly sealed the deal as she and beau Brandon Davis were spotted kissing outside of a restaurant.

On Thursday, February 10, Ashley Benson was spotted hanging out with Brandon Davis, heir of an oil tycoon, in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was outside a trendy Japanese restaurant Sushi Park on Sunset Boulevard and couldn't keep their hands off of each other as they locked lips in public.

The Pretty Little Liars star opted for a thick black coat over a t-shirt and added matching black pants to the outfit.

Meanwhile, her 43 year old beau, who is friends with Paris and Nicky Hilton was dressed in a blue coat and black jeans.

Ashley and Brendon were earlier spotted on a double date with actress Emma Roberts, and her boyfriend Cody John.

