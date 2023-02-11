 
Saturday Feb 11 2023
Kate Hudson reflects on being auditioned for Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Kate Hudson has recently opened up on auditioning for Moulin Rouge’s role but missed out due to Nicole Kidman’s relationship with the movie’s director.

During a latest episode of The World’s First podcast, Hudson opened up about her audition for Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 movie.

“It was Baz Luhrmann. It was Moulin Rouge,” said the Glass Onion actress.

Hudson continued, “I really wanted that part and it was written at the time for a 19-year-old girl, I believe.”

Elaborating on how the Satine’s role went to Kidman, Hudson disclosed, “Then what happened was I was sort of in the auditioning process and then Nicole had a relationship with Baz and wanted to do it.”

“And so of course, it was like, ‘Nicole Kidman's doing it’,” stated the 43-year-old.

Hudson noted that Luhrmann “held a strict auditioning process” for the movie and the actress shared she “just fell so in love with the director” following her audition.

“Working with [Luhrmann] is so wonderful, he's so wonderful. And energetically, I just felt very connected to the way he does things,” recalled Hudson.

The actress mentioned, “So, I was bummed out. Of course, I totally got it, because it's Nicole.”

Hudson pointed out that she tried not to think of roles she had passed on that she may have later regretted.

“You know that thing where it's like ‘oh, one decision could change the trajectory of your life?’ I don't ever want to think of that way,” she added.

