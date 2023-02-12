 
Sunday Feb 12 2023
Rihanna reveals the ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Rihanna sat down for an interview during a Super Bowl 2023 press conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, February 9th, 2023, in which she teased fans on what they could expect from the show, per Page Six.

The performance is slated for Sunday, February 12th, 2023.

“We’ve been working on it for a while, and every day it just gets closer and closer to the finished product. Today’s a really big rehearsal, a really important one, that’s going to be crucial for Sunday,” Rihanna shared.

Rihanna admitted that the biggest challenge she’s faced in planning her “jam-packed show” so far was narrowing down her set list.

“That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. And that’s what this show’s going to be; a celebration,” the Diamonds hitmaker said while chatting with Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis.

“You’re going to see on Sunday, just from the time it starts, it just never ends, until it’s like the very last second,” she added. “There are a lot of people who are a part of this show, and a huge part of the reason why this show is going to be as incredible as it is. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

RiRi also added that they have an elaborate stage which will be changed according to the sequences in the performance. “I mean, It’s literally, like, 300 to 400 people breaking the stage down and building it back up and getting it out in eight minutes. It’s incredible. It’s almost impossible.”

Rihanna’s upcoming performance will mark her return to the stage for the first time since 2018.

