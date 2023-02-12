 
Netflix shops limited series Ripley from Showtime Networks

Netflix shops limited series Ripley, based on Patricia Highsmith's novel, from a Showtime network.

Ripley is an eight episode limited series, mainly based on the The Talented Mr. Ripley novel as it's taken from Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling quintet of the novel.

The Night Of’s Steven Zaillian is writing and directing the series.

According to Deadline, the limited series is starred by Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, and Dakota Fanning.

The series is months away from being released and the report states that "there is a possibility to go beyond the first installment if it’s a hit."

