Monday Feb 13 2023
Gerard Pique faces backlash as his video dropping off kids at Shakira’s home goes viral

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Gerard Pique landed in trouble after his video dropping off his kids at their mother Shakira’s house during bad weather went viral.

In the video, the former Barcelona star does not get off his car while his sons, Sasha and Milan, are waiting at the door in heavy rain.

After the door is opened and one of his boys carries the heavy suitcase inside, Pique’s car could be seen leaving while the trunk of the vehicle was still in the air.

The Waka Waka singer’s fans took to Twitter to bash Pique for being an irresponsible father who could not help his kid carry the heavy bag.

"What a horrible father, he doesn't help them with their suitcases, nor says goodbye to them with love, and poor Milan could barely handle the suitcase," one user commented on the video.

"What a loving father... what the children want is to see their mother soon," another user reacted to the video with sarcastic tone.

“It still baffles me that Shakira wasted 12 years for this man, the one that left the kids awn their own, one of them struggling to carry the heavyweight bag,” another added. “What's the hurry about jobless?”

