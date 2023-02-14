 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Prince Harry recalls the moment he realized Cressida was ‘not a match’

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the time he decided to breakup with girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex narrates his Kazakhstan trip with the aspiring actress made him realise they both were on separate paths.

He pens in his memoir ‘Spare’: “I was indebted to Cress, and that was the reason why, when we got home from Kazakhstan, I felt so miserable, because at some point during that ski trip I’d realized that we weren’t a match. I just knew. Cress, I think, knew as well.”

He adds: “There was massive affection, deep and abiding loyalty—but not love everlasting. She was always clear about not wanting to take on the stresses of being a royal, and I was never sure I wanted to ask her to do so, and this unalterable fact, though it had been lurking in the background for some time, became undeniable on those Kazakh slopes. Suddenly it was clear. This can’t work.”

