Queen Consort Camilla cancels ‘all public engagements’ after contracting Covid-19

Monday Feb 13 2023
Queen Consort Camilla was forced to cancel her ‘all public engagements’ after the royal family member contracted Covid-19, confirmed Buckingham Palace.

The palace issued a statement on Tuesday: “After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the COVID virus.”

"With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them,” the statement added.

The announcement came after it was reported that the 75-year-old had to postpone her visit to the West Midlands due to a “seasonal illness”.

Meanwhile, the couple is all geared up to be in the spotlight during Charles’ coronation on May 6.

The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey on a Saturday morning, helmed by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Buckingham Palace added that the coronation will be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry”.

