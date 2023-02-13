 
Monday Feb 13 2023
Cara Delevingne shows support to 'pregnant' Rihanna at 2023 Super Bowl: Photo

Cara Delevingne shows support to ‘pregnant’ Rihanna at 2023 Super Bowl: Photo

Cara Delevingne has recently backed her best friend Rihanna for her Super Bowl halftime performance on February 12.

On Sunday, the supermodel took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself standing with the field behind her while wearing a shirt that read, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.”

Reportedly, the t-shirt is from Savage x Fenty's Game Day collection and is currently still available for $59.96 on the brand's website.

In the caption, she wrote, “#TeamRihanna”.

A few fans dropped their comments, one user said, “Legend supporting Legend.”

Other added, “7 YEARS LATER THE QUEEN IS BACK.”

In other photos shared on social media, Cara could be seen sitting in the front row seat and enjoying the performance of her amazing hits during the Apple Music Halftime Show.

The model was not the only one sporting Team Rihanna shirt. Actress Kerry Washington also donned the same t-shirt and shared on IG.

Meanwhile, Rihanna also opened up about her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer has become the first pregnant woman to feature in the halftime show. 

