Rihanna continues to support Kanye West despite his antisemitic remarks

Rihanna has not cut ties with Kanye West despite his controversial remarks against Jews due to which he was cancelled by all renowned brands worldwide.

The Diamonds hitmaker is still “great friends” with the rapper, who now goes by Ye, to whom she paid a tribute in her power packed performance at Super Bowl Halftime show.

RiRi drew inspiration for her all red outfit for the show, which helped her flaunt her baby bump, from Kanye’s Donda listening party outfit in 2021.

Discussing the tribute, an insider told The Sun, "Rihanna is still great friends with Ye, and so is [ASAP] Rocky.”

"She doesn't care if people are offended by her paying tribute to him at the Super Bowl,” the insider added. "She still supports him, even if she doesn't always agree with what he has to say, or his political views."

Fans of the singer were expecting Kanye’s cameo during the show but to everyone’s surprise he did not join Rihanna on stage.

"She would never have brought him out on stage because it was her moment, and she wanted to reveal her pregnancy, she didn’t need a guest," the insider revealed.

"All of the Lights was one of Rihanna's biggest hits as a feature, she’s never going to take it out of her set, and now it’s doing well again on iTunes as a result of the show."