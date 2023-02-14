 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Howard Stern criticises Rihanna for ‘lip-syncing’ at Super Bowl Halftime Show

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Howard Stern claimed Rihanna lip-synced her Super Bowl Halftime performance on Monday, February 13th, 2023, per New York Post.

“You know, I don’t even know why she bothered showing up,” he said during the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM. “I could be wrong, but I — in my opinion, 85 percent of that performance was lip sync.”

Stern’s long-time co-host, Robin Quivers, chimed in to say she couldn’t tell for sure whether the Only Girl in the World crooner was singing at certain points.

“Well, the big giveaway might be when she puts the microphone down by her knees and her lips aren’t moving and the other voices are going,” Stern replied.

The singer performed her greatest hits while she was suspended mid-air on Sunday, February 12th, 2023.

The singer, 34 - who later revealed she was pregnant with her second child – had sparked pregnancy rumours after the performance.

On the matter, Stern made a comment, “I had a theory, Rihanna was not lip-syncing, but she put the microphone near her vagina so the new baby could sing. The baby was singing backup.”

The halftime show marked something of a comeback for RiRi, who hasn’t released a new album in several years while devoting more time to her booming companies, Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty lingerie company, and other business pursuits.

More From Entertainment:

‘Rebirth’ in Rio as carnival street parties return

‘Rebirth’ in Rio as carnival street parties return
David Beckham posts adorable throwback snap with wife Victoria on Valentine’s Day

David Beckham posts adorable throwback snap with wife Victoria on Valentine’s Day
Rihanna continues to support Kanye West despite his antisemitic remarks

Rihanna continues to support Kanye West despite his antisemitic remarks

Zendaya shares her reaction to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime show

Zendaya shares her reaction to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime show
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly were planning nuptials before big fight: Report

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly were planning nuptials before big fight: Report

Royal fans believe Meghan Markle is pregnant with third child, won’t attend King Charles coronation

Royal fans believe Meghan Markle is pregnant with third child, won’t attend King Charles coronation
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s second pregnancy wasn’t planned: ‘It’s a welcomed surprise’

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s second pregnancy wasn’t planned: ‘It’s a welcomed surprise’
Prince William was called ‘lazy’ because of King Charles restrictions: Harry

Prince William was called ‘lazy’ because of King Charles restrictions: Harry
King Charles III feels good in Kate Middleton's company

King Charles III feels good in Kate Middleton's company
Prince William would not have Harry on the list 'if it were his coronation'

Prince William would not have Harry on the list 'if it were his coronation'
Batgirl star Leslie Grace breaks her silence on movie cancellation

Batgirl star Leslie Grace breaks her silence on movie cancellation