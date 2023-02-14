 
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Rihanna's sign language interpreter for Super Bowl Halftime show goes viral

Rihanna wowed her fans with an electrifying debut performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

Meanwhile, another performer from the mega event has gained widespread attention — the sign language interpreter Justina Miles.

Miles' energetic interpretation of Rihanna's lyrics into American Sign Language (ASL) went viral online. She also became the first deaf Black women to interpret ASL during the Super Bowl pregame and halftime performances on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was tasked with interpreting Rihanna’s half time performance for the 2023 event.

Rihanna performed a 13-minute set during the game’s halftime show. Before the game, Miles also signed during actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s performance of the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing.

“Justina Miles stole the show as Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show ASL performer!” wrote one viewer on Twitter.

“I didn’t watch the Super Bowl, but I LOVE this performance,” said John Amaechi OBE, “@rihanna is even better with ASL by Justina Miles.”

He continued: “Just another example of how inclusion - far from detracting from "the mainstream" - is additive for EVERYONE.”

“Is there a type of Grammy award category for sign interpreters?” asked an impressed viewer.

